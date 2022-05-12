'You will scatter the flock if you speak like this' – Dzifa Gomashie tackles Bishop Ayensu

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Bishop Ayensu slams Mahama on decision to scrap E-Levy



Methodist Church Ghana disassociates itself from Bishop Ayensu's comment



NDC takes on Bishop Ayensu



Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, has suggested that members of the Christian faith will be ‘scattered’ if Rt. Rev. Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu continues criticizing the National Democratic Congress.



In a post on her verified Facebook page, the lawmaker wondered what may have triggered the man of God to criticize John Mahama’s position on the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



“OSOFO MAA BA? [Man of God, why?] OOOOO DAABIDA! [Oh No!] ÈDÈFU NTOR! NE KORAKORA NE S3N OSOFO! [To what end is this?, Man of God] You will scatter the flock if you speak like this la Osofo,” Dzifa Gomashie's post read.



Background



Bishop Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu whiles addressing journalists at the 25th Synod of The Methodist Church at the Mount Zion Methodist Church, Obuasi stated that the cancellation of the controversial E-Levy by Mahama will not materialise because the 2020 NDC flagbearer will not get another opportunity to lead the country.



He said, the country’s predicaments will take only wise economic decisions such as the levy to get the country out of the doldrums.



“The wrecks and shocks of the pandemic, which the Russia-Ukraine war has deepened, are clear.



“We should all endeavour to pay the E-Levy so the government could use the accrued money for development,” the man of God noted.



Meanwhile, the Methodist Church Ghana has dissociated itself from the comments made by Bishop Ayensu stating that it does not represent the position of the church.



It added that the Methodist Church remains unaligned to any party whiles stating that ministers and members of the Church may state their positions on subjects but same cannot be said to be the position of the church.



“The Methodist Church Ghana continues to stay unaligned to any political party. While Ministers and Members of the Church may make comments on their individual basis as fellow citizens of Ghana, that cannot be taken as the official position of the Church” a statement from the Church stressed.







