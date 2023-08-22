You will live to regret if you don’t defend Cecilia Dapaah – Maurice Ampaw to NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has warned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that failure to defend embattled former sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will have later consequences.



Speaking on his Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem Show on Wontumi TV on August 21, 2023, Maurice Ampaw, ited how the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has in recent past supported their embattled members.



He cited the case of Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, who was expunged from Parliament and currently facing criminal charges at the High Court.



He said, the same way the NDC stood by him to recapture his seat, is the same route that NPP must deal with Ms. Dapaah, who is being investigated for corruption and corruption-related offenses over huge sums of monies in cash were allegedly stolen from her residence.



He maintained that Cecilia Dapaah is not a criminal in the eyes of the law and emphasized that her alleged actions did not amount to a violation of any law.



"The NDC came together to support Gyakye Quayson in court and during his trials, while the NPP is there saying that Cecilia Dapaah should defend her own case because she brought it and the rule of law must work.



"If you don't come and defend the poor woman who is currently being attacked, the consequences will come, and you will live to regret it because Cecilia Dapaah has never broken any laws; in fact, she is not a criminal, a thief, or a criminal in the eyes of any law,” he said.



Cecilia Dapaah resigned her ministerial position and has been arrested and released on bail by the Special Prosecutor after a search was conducted at her residence.



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, and his team further initiated a corruption and corruption-related investigation against Madam Cecilia Dapaah following the alleged theft case.



Following from that, the OSP has taken steps by freezing certain bank and investment accounts of the former Minister and is seeking a confirmation order from the High Court in Accra, however, lawyers of the embattled minister have told the High Court that monies found in the Abelemkpe residence of their client do not mean, she owned them.







