You will get what you are looking for – Edudzi warns Owusu-Bempah over picket at Mahama's office

Politics of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe, head of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy Director of Communication, Ernest Owusu-Bempah, over a planned picket at former president John Dramani Mahama's office.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on October 20, 2023, Edudzi expressed concerns about the decision by the Ghana Police Service to grant permission for Owusu-Bempah and his Fixing The Country group to picket in front of Mahama's private office.



"Ghana Police, specifically the Greater Accra Unit, claim that they have granted permission to the NPP Deputy Director of Communication, who is on record for insulting a UTV program, to conduct a picket in front of John Dramani Mahama's private office.



"Some of us find this decision surprising because, at times, when we wish to stage demonstrations, even in public areas, the police often intervene and seek a court injunction.



“He referenced the recent move by police to injunct a Minority protest against the Bank of Ghana leadership to buttress his point before adding: "Today, the Ghana police, led by Dampare, have granted Owusu-Bempah permission to picket at John Mahama's private property,” he said.



He questioned the motives behind holding a protest at a private property, describing it as an act of extreme provocation emphasizing that the NDC youth will also go ahead with a clean-up exercise at the same premises on the same day.



“This is an act of extreme provocation, so we are also making preparations. Since Owusu-Bempah claims to be a man, he is planning to come to the location, and in response, the youth of NDC are preparing to meet him there. On that day, we will also be conducting a clean-up exercise in front of the office.



“To all NDC members listening to me, please remember that on the 16th day of November, we are organizing a clean-up exercise at John Mahama's office in Cantonment. Please bring with you all the necessary ingredients and accoutrements you will need for the clean-up,” Edudzi stated.



He continued "He claims he is a man, and we have not encountered his type of man before. On that day, as we clean up the office, IGP Dampare, we kindly request that you accompany him, and the regional commander, Gariba, should also accompany Owusu-Bempah to the office. What you are looking for, you will get it.”







