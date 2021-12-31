You will end up fighting God if you are not careful – IGP warned

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop-Elect Elisha Salifu Amoako has asked the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Goerge Akuffo Dampare to exercise restraint in his quest to crack down on prophecies and prophets.



Reacting to a police directive ahead of this year's watch night services, Salifu Amoako said the IGP will end up fighting God himself if he intends to persecute members of the prophetic ministry.



“There is a spirit of prophecy that comes on people for them to prophesy, so when you come out with such a release it means that you are trying to put fear in the prophets; you are trying to control them, you trying to limit them. And I don’t it is good for us and for the nation because if you are not careful you’ll end up fighting God himself,” he stated during a media engagement at his church.



The Ghana Police Service via a release last Monday cautioned men of God to be circumspect in their prophetic duties.



In a subsequent media interaction, the Director of Public Affairs for the police, ACP Kwesi Ofori has reiterated that the police will effect the arrest of any pastor who will issue a prophecy that may lead to fear and panic, and as well cause the prosecution of such prophets.



Responding further to the police, the Man of God called on prophets called on his colleagues to be extremely circumspect in going about their duties. He noted that the police by their actions may be leading the nation to the biblical age where prophets were persecuted for doing their work.



“My job here is to also call on all the churches, apostles and prophets to be very careful how you prophesy before you end up in jail because of prophecy. When a man says if you are not careful about your prophecy you’ll end up in jail, it’s taking you back to the days of Daniel.



“Daniel ended up in a lion's den because of prayer. Jeremiah ended up in prison because of prophecy, Isiah died in prison because of prophecy. So it is coming back,” he stated.



