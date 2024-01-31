You will continue to lose in every election if you don’t apologise to Dampare – COP Mensah told

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Nyonkopah Daniels, has mocked COP George Alex Mensah for losing his bid to represent the Bekwai constituency as a parliamentary candidate.



According to her, it was the will of the Lord that the retired police officer lost.



She requested God not to allow the retired officer to win the primary, as he was not an integrity-conscious individual but a liar.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, she said she had told God she would no longer serve him if the man had won.



She informed host Kwabena Agyapong that a man who lies or fabricates allegations about others is unable to be elected as a candidate to represent constituents in Parliament.



“I was excited when he lost, and he will continue to lose in every election he contests until he offers an apology to the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



“You have lost the election. You want to go to Parliament with this character. You will not go to parliament with this terrible character of yours because Ghanaians are discerning people and know the evil you plotted," she said.



"They know the quality of work your IGP has done. They appreciate him. He is humble and human-centred. He is human and may not be perfect, but he is an exceptional human being.



You will never win an election in Ghana unless you apologise to the IGP. You have lost, and anytime you contest an election, you will lose unless you apologise because the level of prayers we invoked against you was serious. I, therefore, advise you to go to him and also come to me and apologise. I told God I would abandon my Bible if COP had won. I will therefore continue to pray and thank God for what he has done,” she added.



Retired Police Officer COP George Alex Mensah lost his bid to represent the Bekwai constituency in Parliament.



He was defeated in the New Patriotic Party’s primary by his contender, Ralph Poku-Adusei.



He secured only 245 votes.



The new parliamentary candidate, Mr. Poku-Adusei, won with 662 votes.



The other contestants, Henry Opoku Ware and Kingsley Opoku Agyemang polled 30 and 1 vote, respectively. The total number of votes cast was 938.











