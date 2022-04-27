You will be exposed to contempt charges if you go ahead with E-Levy - #FixTheCountry threatens to sue GRA

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GRA to implement E-Levy on May 1



Minority MPs file injunction suit to stop E-Levy implementation



#FixTheCountry conveners write to GRA Commissioner General over E-Levy implementation



Conveners of #FixTheCountry Movement say they will file a contempt suit against the Ghana Revenue Authority if it goes ahead to implement the Electronic Transfers Levy (E-Levy) as scheduled.



According to the conveners, the GRA will be breaching the constitution if it goes ahead to implement the E-Levy in disregard of the pending injunction suit filed by three members of the minority side of parliament at the Supreme Court.



Citing several decisions by the higher courts, the conveners in a letter addressed to the Commissioner-General of the GRA said the state revenue collection agency is “estopped from implementing the E-levy Act 2022 (Act 1075) until a competent Court declares otherwise,” and therefore asked the agency to resile from intention to rollout the E-Levy come May 1.



“We indicate our preparedness to take all law-based actions, including direct actions to prevent the violation of the Constitution, as required under Articles 3 and 42 of the 1992 Constitution; to the initiation of contempt proceedings against the Commissioner-General and the Authority should it fail to observe the law”, the conveners further stated.



Following the approval of the E-Levy bill and the subsequent presidential assent given it and making it a law, three MPs from the opposition side have filed an injunction suit at the Supreme Court to stop its implementation.



According to the applicants, the approval given the E-Levy is illegal hence the need for the court to halt its implantation process until a determination of substantive matter on its legality.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for the injunction on May 4, 2022, while the GRA has also served notice that it will commence the implementation on May 1.