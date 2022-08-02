'You were assisted to rig to serve 4 more' - Apaak stings Akufo-Addo over 'Break The 8' comment

Politics of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 31, 2022, rallied the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, to help him achieve the last great feat of his political career.



He summarized that feat as follows: "I want you to help me to achieve the last great political feat of my career in Ghanaian politics, that on the 7th of January 2025, I will go to Black Star Square and hand over the baton to our next NPP President of the Republic who we would have chosen, supported and brought to victory.



“Victory in 2024, that is our goal, that is our task and that by the Grace of God, we will achieve” he stressed whiles addressing party faithful who had gathered at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) for the NPP's 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service.



Reacting to the President's appeal, the Builsa South Member of Parliament, said the president would have been out of office after the last election but for manipulation of the outcome.



He added that the president was better off apologizing for the current hardship in the country and the general incompetence of his leadership rather than talking about 'breaking the 8'.



"You were assisted to rig to serve 4more. Rather than apologise for the excruciating hardship Ghanaians are facing as a result of the incompetent, corrupt, lawless and family/friends governance you have exhibited, you are talking about breaking the 8?" his post read.



Breaking the 8 is a reference to the NPP's dream of winning power for a third consecutive tenure, which will be a first in the Fourth Republic. Since 1992, the two parties that have been in office have lost power over the other after eight years.



