You were a good, honest man – Bawumia signs book of condolence in Kofi Adda’s home

General News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has recounted his last moments with former Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda who died at the Legon Hospital in Accra last Thursday.



According to him, they met a couple of weeks ago and took the opportunity to discuss the future only for him to hear of his shocking passing.



Dr. Bawumia who visited the home of the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Navrongo Central in Accra in the company of some National Executives of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to console with the bereaved family, described the former Energy Minister under erstwhile Kufuor administration as a good and honest man.



He wrote in the book of condolence “I cannot believe that you are gone. So sudden without notice. Only a few weeks ago you visited and we discussed the future. I am so crushed by your passing; we believe that God knows best. You were a good and an honest man. A kind man and a good brother. We will miss you. May your soul rest in peace



Mr. Adda had last week Wednesday complained of feeling dizzy and was rushed to the Legon Hospital on Thursday where he passed on later after doctors tried their best to save him.



A source told MyNewsGh.com that an autopsy carried out at the Ga East Hospital in Accra indicate that he died of heart failure at the Legon Hospital.



He was 65 and is survived by a wife and two children.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had earlier in a tribute said “I have received with sadness the passing of my elder brother, Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda, a former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and a former Minister of State of the Republic.

My condolences to his family and friends on the loss of an industrious patriot”



