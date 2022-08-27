You were MP, minister but Kyebi got potable water under Mahama - Jinapor jabs Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

John Abdulai Jinapor, former deputy Minister of Energy and Petroleum, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of peddling lies about him during a recent tour of the Savannah Region.



President Akufo-Addo's comments intimated that Jinapor had done little to expand electricity access to the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency, where he is the Member of Parliament.



In a riposte posted on August 26 on his Facebook handle, Jinapor rejected Akufo-Addo's accusation and responded with public records that showed his constituency has greatly benefitted from the National Democratic Congress' electrification drive as compared to the NPP.



"For the record, when I was appointed the Deputy Minister of Energy and Petroleum, the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency had only 4 towns connected to the national grid (i.e. Buipe, Yapei, Sankpala and Kusawgu).



"By dint of hardwork, the constituency currently has about 100 communities connected to the national grid as part of an aggressive national electrification programme under the NDC Government.



"So Mr. President, if we have only 17 towns yet to be connected to the national grid, the critical question you should answer is what have you done so far to complement what you inherited? You cannot be sleeping on the job and blame others for your own failures," his post read in part.



He stated other development metrics that showed the superiority of the NDC's development record over the NPP's.



He took a swipe at Akufo-Addo stating that even in his hometown of Kyebi, it took the Mahama government to extend potable water to residents even though Akufo-Addo had served as MP and Minister for years prior to Mahama coming into office.



"For someone who failed to provide portable drinking water for his own people as Minister and MP, untill President Mahama provided portable water for the people of Kyebi, the least President Akuffo-Addo can do is to acknowledge the good works of his predecessor.



"I wish to entreat President Akuffo-Addo to crosscheck his facts in future before seeking to deceive the citizenry with concocted, unsubstantiated and fabricated allegations," the post added.







