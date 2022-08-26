'You want to chop alone, we live to see' - Hopeson Adorye jabs Atta Akyea over Bawumia

General News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Hopeson Adorye, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party, has lambasted a sitting Member of Parliament, over comments the latter has made relative to the party's upcoming presidential flagbearership contest.



The MP in the line of fire is Abuakwa South lawmaker, Samuel Atta Akyea, who has in recent times advocated that the NPP needed not to hold a contest to elect the 2024 presidential candidate.



He is of the view that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia should be appointed by consensus to lead the NPP with Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry, as his vice.



Adorye, who is known to be a keen supporter of Alan, is unenthused by Atta Akyea's position and thus made his counter-views known on Facebook.



"A lawyer talking like this??? Tweaaaa you want to chop alone? We live to see," Adorye posted under a video posted on the page of 'Good Evening Ghana' programme at which Atta Akyea made his most recent comments.



Atta Akyea in the video explains that Bawumia as Vice President for eight years must graduate to the substantive candidate and Alan Kyerematen as the other leading frontrunner should be handed the vice slot by consensus.



He believes doing so will save the party money for organizing a congress and will also help unite the rank and file ahead of the 2024 polls. He also believes that Bawumia as an economist will be good news for Ghana's economic management.







