You’ve up to Dec. 31 to vacate the land to make way for Electrochem to mine – Ada East District Assembly to local miners

General News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ada East District Assembly says it has received official notice from salt-mining company, Electrochem Ghana of its intention to begin mining in the Ada East portion of the Songor lagoon concession.



The District Assembly is hence asking local miners to exit that portion to enable the salt-minig company commence its activities there.



“To this end, you are hereby informed to vacate from the land with all your machines to allow the company to start its operations,” the assembly notified the local miners in a statement.



The statement further indicated that: “You are given up to 31 st December 2023, to finally leave the concession.”



The District Assembly assured that it is “engaged with all relevant stakeholders to ensure peaceful co-existence with the company in the District.”