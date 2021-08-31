You've made all small parties your enemies; how do you win 2024? – Koku to NDC

Politics of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A former deputy general secretary, Mr. Koku Anyidoho of the main opposition National Democratic (NDC) has wondered how the party will win the 2024 general elections when it has been “antagonising all the small political parties.”



“Today, all the small political parties are your enemies,” Mr Koku Anyidoho told Kwame Appiah Kubi on Accra100.5FM’s 'Ghana Yensom' on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in an interview.



“What happened to our traditional allies as a political party?” he asked.



“You have alienated and isolated all your traditional allies,” Mr. Anyidoho complained.



He wondered: “How do you win an election?”



“And when we are saying it with a passion that: ‘Go back and build bridges, go back and build alliances’, then they say you are a bad person, then today they have sacked this one, tomorrow they have suspended this one, tomorrow they have isolated this one; how do you win an election like that?”



In his view, “this business called governance is not a joke, is not a tea party.”



“President Mills set up this Constitution Review Commission in 2010. There’s a white paper. If NDC should just even take this report, white paper, and decide to turn it into its manifesto, who says that the 2024 election configuration will not change for them?” Mr. Anyidoho, who is contesting his suspension from the party, said.



He observed: “There’s IPAC. You won’t attend IPAC meetings yet now you want to propose reforms to the EC.”