You've lost interest in Parliamentary business – Ato Forson tells NPP MPs

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP MPs finding it difficult to prosecute govt business



The MPs don't form a quorum in the House



Ato Forson says it is lack of interest



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, has stated that the governing NPP MPs have lost interest in their own business in Parliament.



Speaking on Joy FM's 'Top Story' on Friday, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP indicated that the ruling party “are not serious; they are not ready to govern.”



He explained that the opposition appears to be ready to execute parliamentary business every single day, unlike the governing party.



Dr Ato Forson stated further, that the NPP MPs cannot continue to blame the Dome-Kwabenya MP for the absence of the Members of Parliament who are supposed to be present in order for the business of the day to be carried out.



“Let no one create the impression that we are trying to sabotage government,” he said.



The former Deputy Finance Minister noted, the NDC MPs in Parliament “are ready to work with the government.”



He, therefore, asked the Majority MPs to be present and vote on issues if they are ready to govern.



Dr Ato Forson's comment comes after Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh called out the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo, for holding the government to ransom.



The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP told Joy FM, “It’s even difficult as a whip to reach; we’ve spoken a couple of times but now, it’s been difficult.”



He lamented, “She has no basis whatsoever to behave the way she is behaving, I have been quiet, tolerant and diplomatic about this whole happening relative to Adwoa Safo, but the way it is going, she is blackmailing the entire system, which is most unfair and I don’t know what else she wants.”



Annoh-Dompreh continued: “You’ve been made a minister, I don’t know what else she wants when she has been made a Minister, what else do you want? Are you the only NPP member who has the credibility and competence to serve? She must bow down her head in shame. She is holding everybody to ransom and it is totally unacceptable."