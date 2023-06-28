You’ve got to apologise to Dampare after admitting to threatening him – Peace Watch Ghana to Bempah

General News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Nyonkopa Daniels, has asked Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah to apologise to Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare after admitting to some aspects of the contents of a viral audio in which he threatened to deal with the IGP.



Her call came after Rev. Bempah admitted that the portion of the audio in which he threatened to deal ruthlessly with the IGP was his.



He initially denied knowledge of the tape, claiming it was created by people who wanted to disgrace him.



The Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International denied knowledge of the viral recording that has been credited to him, making some claims and threatening the Inspector General of Police.



In a disclaimer, the man of God stated that the audio ascribed to him did not come from him and that it was fabricated by others.



In the aforementioned tape, which some have linked to Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, he threatened to deal with the IGP if he did not take care.



Madam Daniels then called out the man of God, calling his disclaimer false.



She then stated that she was willing to go to court if the man of God dragged her there because she was prepared to provide evidence that the man of God did indeed make the comments attributed to him.



In an unexpected twist, Rev. Bempah has admitted that the portion of the audio in which he told the IGP he would deal with him was his, and he accepts responsibility for the contents.



"I don’t want to speak for long on the issue of social media,” he said during a weekend sermon to his church members. However, if you hear an audio on social media, parts of it are my voice. I made several of the statements in the audio. Some aspects are also not representative of my voice. The part where someone claims I took the President somewhere in Tema to kill someone else is not my voice. But the voice on the IGP is mine. ”Whatever you heard on the tape is my voice.” He said.



In response to Rev. Bempah’s admission, Madam Nyonkopa Daniels asked the man of God to apologise for attacking the man without reason.



"The man of God has admitted to making comments about the IGP. When I brought it up, he denied it. But he has admitted that he was the one on tape threatening the IGP. We should thank God that he has preserved his image and has come out to admit that he made the comments out of pain and bitterness. He made a mistake and admitted it. I also want to address the issue of people always blaming the IGP when they are arrested for breaking the law. That should not be the case.”