You’ve failed if citizens feel distant from government – Dan Botwe to MMDAs

The Minister for Local Development, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Daniel Kwaku Botwe has implored staff of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to work effectively to ensure absolute attainment of the decentralisation mandate of their office.



Addressing a staff durbar at the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly on Thursday, November 9, 2023, the Minister said MMDAs would have engaged in dereliction of their duty if the citizens were to feel distant from the government.



Stressing that the assemblies are representatives and the first line of contact between the citizens and the central government at the local level.



“When you work within the local government space, the reason why you are so different is that you are directly in line with the whole governance and government architecture.



"As I quoted Article 12. 6, I am sure they all come to you. When they are running education programs, health immunization, police or prisons when they need support, they come to you.



"You are the government at the local level, you are in charge of all these things. Let people feel your presence, let the people know that when they get close to you, they are very close to government,” he stated.



The minister’s visit on Thursday was for the cutting of sod for the commencement of work on various infrastructure and development projects in the Awutu Senya East and Gomoa West Assemblies under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program of the ministry.



At durbars held in both assemblies, the minister reiterated his statement calling on MMDAs to ensure continuous engagement with citizens and making their offices accessible to citizens to bridge the gap between the central government and the average person.



At the Awutu Senya East Assembly, Mr Dan Botwe who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Okere Constituency cut sod for the commencement projects valued at 35 million cedis under the phase three of UDG within the assembly.







Among other things, the assembly under the third phase of the project will benefit from the Construction (Bitumen Surfacing) of 4km road with U-drains, and culverts at Kasoa Ofaakor-Jei River.



Other projects include the supply and installation of 140No.Single Arm Streetlight from Ofaakor - Jei River to Kasoa new market and 30No andDouble arm streetlight from Nyanyano to Kasoa Ofaakor-Oklu Nkwanta as well as the construction of 3x3 double cell box culvert and filling of approaches at Kasoa cross river and a pre-cast block pavement of Kasoa Old Market (8,000 sq.).







In the Agona West Municipal Assembly the minister cut sod for the commencement of construction on projects including the construction of (Phase 1) of 3-storey 60 No lockable stores with fire post, security post, crèche and pavement of the forecourt of the stores and connection to electricity and water at Mandela market in Agona Swedru, as well as resealing of 0.55 km Otabil road with minor drainage repair, ramble strips and road line marking of 0.55km.



The estimated cost of the project in the Agona West GHC17.7 million.



The minister assured a smooth execution of all projects under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program noting that the government has already secured a total amount of USD245 million for the project.







Background on GSCSP



The Government of Ghana is investing USD 245 Million in the provision of basic urban infrastructure and improving the institutional capacity for urban management under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program of the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development. This program started in 2019 and is expected to complete in 2025. The program involves 35 Municipal Assemblies and all 16 Regional Coordinating Councils.