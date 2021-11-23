You’ve demystified the notion of Women in politics – Mahama celebrates Prof Naana Jane

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has celebrated his running mate in the 2020 general election Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as she turns 70 today.



According to the former President, Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang’s presence in mainstream politics and her contribution has demystified and enhanced the notion of Women in politics.



John Dramani Mahama is of the belief that her roles occupied before venturing into mainstream politics will always be an inspiration to a number of women across the globe.



In a post shared on his social media to celebrate her, the former President said:



“Happy birthday Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. Your presence in mainstream politics and your immense contributions to national development has demystified and enhanced the notion of Women in politics. Your life as an Academic, the First Female to serve as the Vice-Chancellor of a public university, the University of Cape Coast, your role as an outstanding Minister for Education and many other roles you have occupied so effortlessly, will continue to be an inspiration not only to women but also to our Country. Best wishes from my dear wife, Lordina and I, our family and the National Democratic Congress”.



Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang was the first woman in Ghana’s history to be the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



She has achieved greatly in her academic life as she also occupied the position of the first Female to serve as the Vice-Chancellor of a public university, the University of Cape Coast.