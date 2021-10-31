You’ve brought change – Chief Imam hails IGP Dampare

General News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Chief Imam of Ghana Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has hailed Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare for bringing change and orderliness to public affairs.



The Chief made these remarks through his spokesperson Armiyawo Shaibu who was on Multimedia NewsFile with Samson Lardy Anyenini Saturday.



According to him, it is now apparent that law and order is working evidenced from even Okada riders obeying traffic rules.



“I have seen policemen at traffic lights compelling motorbikes to stop at red lights contrary to the previous practice where we see even in the presence of the police, Okada riders with impunity would be driving across the red light to the risk of other road users,” he said.



“What even confirms and gives more happiness to me is the attempt to bring stakeholders together. Because religion plays a significant role in our social, economic and political lives, and our population in this country, I can confirm more than 95 per cent are religious. Therefore, for us to ensure there is order and discipline in our country, it is logical for the IGP to think strategically to bring leaders of religious bodies together to dialogue and seek our cooperation to ensure we are on one page when it comes to enforcement in order to sanitize our environment,” he explained.



He urged the IGP to keep up the work he is doing as he has the support of the Muslim top clergy.