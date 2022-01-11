You’ve become miserable like the Black Stars budget – Captain Smart to Akufo-Addo government

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GACL cost of Christmas decorations at KIA questioned



Captain Smart slams Adom-Otchere for defending Christmas decorations at KIA



Captain Smart descends on government over hardship in Ghana



Host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Captain Smart, has likened the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the budget of Ghana’s senior national football team, describing it as miserable.



Speaking on Monday, January 10, 2021, segment of Fa Be Woso on his morning show, Captain Smart questioned the cost of the Ghana Airport Company’s Christmas decorations which has been a topic of discussion in the past few days.



“Is Christmas tree what Ghana needs? At any juncture in life, we have what you call critical needs; at this point at Ghana’s airport, is a Christmas tree what we need? We got there three days ago, and the Christmas tree looked sorry than the government. If we are going by what you are telling us, do you mean what we saw there cost GHC34,000?



“Yes, we are celebrating Christmas, and we need to put up decorations, but must we do it in a way that leads someone to question the leadership of the country? You do things miserably like Black Stars budget,” Captain Smart lamented.



According to Captain Smart, Paul Adom-Otchere’s defence of the government is not tenable looking at the hardship Ghanaians face.



“Let me tell journalists in this country, you will get a government that will give you money, but you will account for it one day. You will get a government to give you money, so you sit on TV pass irritating comments even when Ghanaians are experiencing hardship. Everybody is suffering, Dr Bawumia told us and gave us a new rhyme that ‘nurses are suffering, painters are suffering, everybody is suffering.’ Now we are no more suffering, we are dying, and Bawumia is aware; Nana Addo is aware. But the truth is Nana Addo is wicked,” he said.



Following reports of the GACL’s Christmas decorations cost, Paul Adom-Otchere came out to defend the expenditure describing it as the least expensive done since 2017.



According to the GACL board chair, the state agency contracted two entities who provided their services at the cost of GHC34,000 and GHC85,000, respectively.



He noted that the purpose of the Christmas decorations at the airport was “to create a festive atmosphere for passengers and their families coming into the country.”



Watch video below:



