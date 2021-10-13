'You’ve abandoned my projects' - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again bemoaned the number of social infrastructure and economic projects abandoned by the current government.



The former President says these projects have been left to rot in some cases by the Nana Addo administration.



Mr. Mahama was speaking during a courtesy call on the Eastern Regional House of Chief in Koforidua on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.



He said governments are enjoined to continue projects started by their predecessors, however, this government has failed to continue with projects I started.



Mr. Mahama said there were several road projects, hospital projects that the Nana Addo-led administration has abandoned.



He described the situation as worrying and asked the Chiefs to comment on the matter.



He specifically mentioned the Abetifi Hospital and asked the government to complete the project.



He further asked the government to operationalize the ones that have been completed.



Mr. Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are on a tour of the country to thank Ghanaians for their support and votes in the 2020 election.



This is the third phase of the tour, which started from the Eastern Region and will continue to the Western, Central, Volta, and Oti Regions respectively.