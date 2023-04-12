You started well but might end as the worst – Joseph Yammin to Dampare

General News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yammin, has stated that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, will be remembered as the worst IGP ever due to his reluctance to arrest government officials who flout the law.



Joseph Yammin asserted that the IGP has failed to live up to expectations in that regard. He added that Dampare started well, but he is currently hesitant to act where needed.



"Whoever makes such a statement should be arrested, so if the IGP won't arrest him (Bryan Acheampong).



"Then he doesn't have balls; the IGP is having a social media account that is only linked to NDC stories, so whatever about NDC, he will see it, but for NPP, no.



"A statement like this from the NPP and IGP has not seen it? But if it was Yammin, it would have popped up on his social media handles to issue a statement to go and arrest Yammin.



"I feel this IGP is not helping Ghanaians; he may go down as the worst IGP even though he started as the best ever to happen to this country because of his steps as IGP."



Yammin's comment follows a statement made by the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern region that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not prepared to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM on April 11, 2023, he argued that such a statement has a strong propensity to incite violence in the nation; he also demanded for the member of parliament's arrest, in line with a request by the party.



Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC); therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."







