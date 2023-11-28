‘You spew insults without facts!’ - Dormaahene replies Okatakyie Afrifa amid feud with Otumfuo

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

The traditional ruler of Dormaa, Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has responded to media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa over his persistent attacks on him following his feud with Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over chieftaincy issues.



He claimed that Okatakyie Afrifa does not speak to facts and history when he criticises him for challenging the supremacy of Otumfuo’s traditional rulership.



The Dormaahene accused Okatakyie Afrifa of spewing lies when he talked about why the Ashanti Kingdom is the highest authority hence, any other traditional ruler should bow to him.



Speaking in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, Dormaahene urged Okatayie Afrifa to speak the truth and back it with history if he wants to counter his claims against Otumfuo instead of making spurious claims.



“You know a man called Okatakyie Afrifa, you would realize recently he has been criticizing and thrown jabs at me. I am his uncle. We speak to history and facts so if he had done so would he have been attacked? But the fact is when they have nothing to say then they begin to insult you. In doing that they will use your nose and every part of the body to insult you to achieve their target.



“We have pageantry like Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), don't they go and compete for the most beautiful woman? So the truth will always stand,” he said.



His reaction comes after Okatakyie Afrifa launched a scathing attack on him after he was denied access to Berekumhene’s funeral.



According to him, Dormaahene’s stubbornness to not heed the calls by some members of the public to desist from attacking the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II about the supremacy of his kingdom resulted in this embarrassment.



He noted that there is no way Dormaahene can compare himself to Otunfuo Osei Tutu II because the Ashanti Kingdom is way ahead of Dormaa in terms of paramountcy.



Speaking on Angel FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Okatakyie Afrifa warned Dormaahene to refrain from his attacks on Otumfuo which has created chieftaincy tension in the country.



“When you started this we told you to stop because that is not how it is. You didn’t listen because you were hailed on social media. With what Dormaaahene is doing in Ghana, if it were to be any other jurisdiction, he wouldn’t have been alive by now. Because why are you provoking lion? I would plead with him to let it go because I want peace. The truth is that Dormaa and Asante are not the same that’s why the palanquins are not equal. You can't compare yourself to Otumfuo,” he said.



He further added, “What you are doing will bring tension but people were doubting and all that, did you see what happened at the funeral? It was not because of the funeral that Otumfuo went, it was a show of force and power due to the tension. The boys who were following Otumfuo were saying if he [Dormaahene] was a man, he should come and they would behead him.”







