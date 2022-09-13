You speak more like a foot soldier than a lawyer - NDC to Godfred Dame

Politics of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Legal Affairs Directorate of the National Democratic Congress has accused the Attorney General, Godfred Dame of being partisan.



According to the party, the Attorney General has failed to uphold the standards of a minister for justice but has rather exhibited his political bias a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Godfred Dame’s partisanship and bias as an NPP member is not in doubt. However, one would have thought that he would be mindful of his position as the Minister for Justice and leader of the Bar which requires that he demonstrates a certain degree of maturity required of him by virtue of his position. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Sometimes, Mr. Dame speaks like a typical NPP foot soldier other than a lawyer and for that matter the Attorney-General,” the statement added.



The NDC's comments come on the back of submissions made by the Attorney General at the Annual Conference of the Ghana Bar Association where he expressed disappointment over comments by former president John Dramani Mahama about the judiciary being politically biased.





He said “Mr. president the judiciary has shown consistently that it is the last line of defense for our country and was thus with great dismay and embracement that I heard a person who has occupied the highest office of the state, former president John Mahama recently launched an unwarranted attack on the integrity of Ghana’s judiciary and observed that this is the latest instalments of systematic attacks on our courts by the former president all of it unjustified and I am compelled to comment on same in the address because they border on the security of the state and constitute a deliberate pattern of conduct aimed at undermining the independence of the judiciary, aims of government whose autonomy is crucial to its proper functioning.



The Attorney-General however maintained that the issues he is addressing have nothing to do with the individual; John Dramani Mahama, but the comments made by the same.



“It is important for all to note that I express this sentiment not because I stand in opposition to former president john Mahama as a politician. My dismay is funded more on the fact that I’m a lawyer and every lawyer ought to be concerned about these kinds of views expressed by a political leader in this country,” he said.



NYA/WA