You should know better, demonstrations don’t fix roads – Minister to educated Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

The Minister for Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta said he finds it in bad taste for literate persons to join demonstrations against bad roads.



According to the Minister, resorting to demonstrations as a measure for demanding the fixing of roads do not necessarily lead to the needed result.



He believed that literate persons are to know better and expected to rather talk illiterates out of such ideas.





To the Roads Minister, asking that all roads should be fixed simultaneously is an unreasonable demand.



“It is unreasonable for anybody to say that all roads everywhere should be fixed simultaneously. So these demonstrations should stop. Sometimes you get people who are supposed to know better, well-educated people who should advise their colleagues joining demonstrations. Demonstrations don’t build roads,” the minister was quoted in a Citinewsroom report.



Addressing the media after inspecting the 31.7km Kwafokrom to Apedwa road in the Eastern Region which forms part of the Accra-Kumasi dualization project, Mr Amoako Atta assured that the government has it in its plans to fix deplorable roads in the country.



The comment by the minister comes some few weeks after the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu led his constituents to demonstrate against bad roads in the area.



In an interview with GhanaWeb following the demonstration, the MP noted that his constituency has largely been neglected in terms of road infrastructure development under the current government.



Meanwhile, a contractor working some roads at Otinibi-Danfa in the Madina constituency has reported back to the site to complete the project.