You should have the fear of God in you and be truthful - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu slams Ibrahim

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has slammed Member of Parliament for Banda and Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, for spewing lies about him.



He has asked him the NDC MP to keep the "fear of God in him and be truthful at all times".



The Banda MP had earlier accused the Majority Leader of seeking to do things his way and disrespecting the leadership of the House.



To him, the Majority Leader is the biggest treat to Ghana’s democracy and laid blame at his doorstep for the chaos that occured in Parliament on Monday night.



The NDC MP claims Hon Kyei Mensah used delay tactics to drag sitting late into the night, forcing Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin to miss proceedings.



But speaking on Okay Fm's "Ade Akye Abia" programme, the Majority Leader dismissed asssertions by his colleague MP, and revealed that he even plans to quit his role as leader of government business.



"....he should be guided by the fear of God.....such comments should not be entertained from my colleague member of parliament....i am no even longer interested in being the minister for parliamentary affairs....It is very unfortunate that things had to go the way they went but as members of parliament we should be able to resolve this E-levy issue when we resume from the one month break," he stated.



E-Levy Blues



Parliament, which has been strongly divided for some weeks now, experienced another strange scene in the Chamber just before the final vote on the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy Bill, also known as e-levy, was expected to be passed on Monday night.



Proceedings came to an abrupt end when a brawl broke out between some Minority Members of Parliament (MP) and their colleagues from the Majority, leading to the failure of the House to approve the controversial bill.



Earlier, the Minority grouping had angrily challenged the decision by the House to consider the e-levy bill under a certificate of urgency following the recommendation by the Finance Committee for the House to do so.



The House has meanwhile adjourned sitting to next year, January 18th.



