You should have poisoned yourself by now – Ken Agyapong reminded of threat to Ibrahim Mahama

Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Sampson Kwasi Anoma, a senior lecturer at Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), has criticized New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong's consistency in upholding publicly made promises.



Reacting to the recent outburst of the MP threatening to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumiaah showdown, Dr. Anoma reminded the MP of an unfulfilled promise to date.



He pointed at the MP's pledge to take poison if Ibrahim Mahama, a business mogul and brother of former President John Dramani Mahama remained free when the NPP comes into office.



According to him, Ghanaians see the outspoken politician as a charismatic leader who is capable of taking action according to his words which he argued is far from reality.



“Ken, I don’t understand why he is still living because by now he should have poisoned himself to death. Do you know why I am saying that?... Ken should have taken poison by now.



"... and I am saying that because he promised us, Ghanaians, that he would poison himself to death if Ibrahim Mahama is not jailed but we haven’t taken him (Ibrahim Mahama) to any cell.



“He is still doing his business and he hasn’t even been taken to court but still Ken is living and I have been thinking about it but I don’t understand.



"I have studied him and realized that he is a hyper and emotional person, people think he is a charismatic person who takes actions according to his words but, I have followed him for long and I don’t see that in him.”



What Ken Agyapong said



Agyapong said that he is prepared to end his life if business mogul and brother of the former President, Ibrahim Mahama was not jailed.



The NPP MP who accused Ibrahim Mahama of tax evasion on the show added that he would take in a poisonous substance if he escaped a jail sentence when he was challenged by his colleague MP on the show Kwabena Mintah Akandoh representing the Juaboso Constituency.



“I will take in poison and kill myself if Ibrahim Mahama is not jailed, he should watch and hear me well, I will take in poison and die if Ibrahim is not jailed…,” he threatened on Adom TV’s Badwam on April 2017.







