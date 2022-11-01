You should have apologised over hardships – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, has charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologise to Ghanaians for the current economic hardships.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP said the president was to blame for the current state of the economy.



“Taking office and saying that I believe in big government, appointing the highest number of ministers in the history of this country, the fiscal recklessness, going on a borrowing spree where some of his appointees stood to benefit, conflict of interest in that borrowing where the World Bank now tells us that end of this year debt to GDP will be 104 per cent.



“The President should have apologised to the people of Ghana for what we have been put through,” Ablakwa stated.



Commenting on the President’s admission to the country's current economic crisis, the member of the foreign affairs committee in Parliament noted “it is the first time the President is acknowledging the level of the mess that we find ourselves in.”



Ghana’s economy is currently under pressure, which has resulted in an increase in the cost of living as well as what some have described as ‘galloping inflation.’



The country’s currency is also depreciating against the US dollar and other major trading currencies around the world.



The government hope in securing an IMF bailout to help boost the economy.



