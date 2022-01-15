You should be chasing NSMQ contestants – Adutwum to technical universities

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has charged the leadership of Takoradi Technical University to recruit the best of students into the institution if they want to become a leading technical tertiary institution in the world.



The Minister speaking at the inauguration of a 19-member governing Council for TTU in Accra, on Thursday January 13, 2022, challenged the leaders of the school to make a conscious effort at making the various courses competitive and fit for purpose.



“We can’t talk about becoming the best in the world if you are not interested in recruiting the best minds from your high school and Technical School, we had the maths and science quiz competition your Vice Chancellor should be on the phone calling the schools and say I want to meet the students because you want to have the best, your admission office don’t pay them a visit because you are not interested in becoming the best in the world, if you want to be the best in the world your admission office will be so robust and well resourced,” he said.



He further added ” you want to be the best in the world it is not about B Tech (Bachelor of Technology), it’s about bachelor of science in engineering and you will be knocking on the doors of GTEC (Ghana Tertiary Education Council) and if they are not opening you will be knocking on my door”.



He therefore prayed the newly inaugurated governing council to strive towards unity of purpose.



The Council appointed by the President in consultation with the Council of State, has a mandate to steer the affairs of the university for the next three years. It is chaired by Dr. Samuel Amo Tobbin, an accomplished businessman who is the Executive Chairman for Tobinco Group of Companies.



Their appointment is in accordance with Statute 4 of TTU statutes and Section 5 of the Technical University Act. The



Chairman of the newly inaugurated TTU Council, Dr. Amo Tobbin speaking on behalf of council members thanked the government for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the expectations of Takoradi Technical University.



“We want to assure the leadership of the Takoradi Technical University that they are in good hands and that we shall work in unity for the progress of the university.”



Other Presidential appointees on the Council include the Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, Dr. Ato Panford, Mr. Michael Asare Appiah and Ing. Dr. Robert Adjaye.



Other members on the Council representing identifiable groups and institutions are Mr. Daniel Dweteh Agyare from GTEC, Mr. Sampson Damptey Tetey from CTVET, Mr. Anthony Jonathan Mensah representing CHASS, Dr. Eric Bruce-Amartey Jnr., representing Convocation (Teaching), Mr. Joseph Eshun representing Convocation (Non -Teaching), Mr. David Amofah from Senior Staff Association and others .



Meanwhile, representatives from AGI, Teaching Staff Association and Ghana Employers Association onto the TTU Council are still pending.