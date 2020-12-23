General News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: 3 News

You risked your lives in a charged atmosphere – Kweku Baaku to Minority MPs

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has noted that the Minority Members of Parliament led by Haruna Iddrisu put their own lives in danger after they walked from Parliament to the office of the Electoral Commission (EC) to present a petition in a charged political atmosphere.



Mr Baako noted that the political atmosphere presently in the county is poisoned with allegation and counter allegation of electoral fraud.



Therefore, he said, the lawmakers, in view of the fact that they remain critical human resources of the nation, should have cooperated with the Police for top notch security.



The opposition lawmakers on Tuesday embarked on a demonstration to protest the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections results which they described as “flawed”.



The MPs left Parliament House and marched towards the Electoral Commission’s headquarters but were stopped by the police around the Ridge Roundabout in Accra.



A scuffle ensued as the MPs tried to make their way through but the police resisted.



The MPs demanded that they be allowed to go present a petition to the Electoral Commission Chair, Jean Mensa or a representative from the EC, but the police would not budge.



Speaking on this development on Peace FM, Wednesday December 23, Mr Baako said they should have cooperated with the Police for their own safety because it was not just a mere walk as they describe it.



“In their own collective interest the police notification would have been useful,” he said.



He added “In this charged environment with allegations of fraud, stolen verdict I is in your own interest, protection, security and safety. You are a critical human resource of the nation, Members of Parliament.”



“Your own life and safety was important, the life of the EC officials were also important and none of these considerations was factored.”

