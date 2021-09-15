You’re the most disappointing AG in any of Ghana’s democracies – Godfred Dame told

General News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

A member of the legal fraternity, Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has described the current Attorney General, Godfred Dame Yeboah, as the most disappointing Attorney General in the history of Ghana’s democracy.



In a Facebook post made by Mr. Barker-Vormawor, he described Mr. Dame as a puppet master whose reputation of putting his political party’s interest ahead of national interests has been cemented.



He has listed some developments that have emerged only months following Mr. Odame’s appointment as Attorney General and Minister for Justice to back his assertion.



“Our Attorney-General has been the most disappointing I have seen in any of Ghana’s democracies. So much talent, so little virtue.



“He the Attorney General has joined Achimota School to appeal the Rastagate decision. Why? To stop a minor from school?



“Your Attorney-General, the same one who blocked #FixTheCountry for a long time through their Courts from demonstrating,” he wrote.



The convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, in his blistering criticism of the Attorney General, also accused Mr. Dame of being pretentious. He then referenced a speech Godfred Dame delivered at the 2021 edition of the Re Akoto Memorial Lecture to back his assertion.



“The same Attorney-General who despite his illiberal politics went to give an eye rolling speech at the pretentious Re Atoko shrine that... ‘One lesson to be drawn from the facts of the Akoto case, is that ordinary people or the masses are largely at the receiving end of the laws that we make and are most affected by the adverse consequences thereof. It becomes self-evident that in building a society anchored on the rule of law, we must be guided by the effect of laws and systems we put in place on the ordinary people and not only the high and mighty or a specific class that we target. In quite an irresistibly powerful way, Re Akoto teaches us to be mindful of the collective good of the laws that we enact as a nation as all facets of society will be affected by the application of the law."



He further wrote “The same Attorney-General who brought an application to dismiss the SALL suit. Yet went to Parliament to promise to do something to restore SALL’s right to vote but never did."



On the Attorney General’s loyalty to his party, Lawyer Vormawor added that “I dare say, you learnt nothing from Re-Akoto, puppet master! Your reputation as a “Political-Party-first” AG is now cemented.”



