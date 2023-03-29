You’re the last person who should talk about human rights – Sam Geroge to Kamala Harris

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has criticised the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, over comments she made on the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.



According to the MP, the US vice president should be the last person to educate Ghana on human rights because in her country the lives of people are taken for no reason, 3news.com reports.



He added that if Kamala Harris cares about human rights so much, she should focus on ensuring that the lives of Americans, including children are protected.



“Kamala Harris is not the SI Unit for Human rights. She is actually one of the last people in the world who should be talking about human rights.



“As Vice President of the United States, she comes from a country where human rights abuses are rife. In fact, barely two hours after she finished making those comments that she was interested in human rights, in her own country a 28-year-old woman walked into a school building and killed three children and teachers.



“I believe that a Vice President who has been elected and is concerned about human rights should be concerned about the children in school that they should be able to have a decent education without fearing that indiscriminate gun violence will end their lives. Gun violence is a human rights issue. hs has not been able to deal with those issues,” she is quoted to have said.



The MP made these remarks while reacting to the response of Kamala Harris when she and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were confronted with the issue of the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.



Responding to the question at Jubilee House, in Accra, on Monday, March 27, Kamala Harris said that for her, being LGBTQ is a human right.



She added that every person has the right to live as s/he wants.



“Let me be clear about where we stand. First of all, for the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues, equality issues across the board including those related to the LGBT community.



“And I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting the freedom and supporting and fighting for equality among all people and that all people be treated equally.



“I will also say that this is an issue that we consider and I consider to be a human rights issue and that will not change,” he said.



Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:











