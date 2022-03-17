You’re setting Ghana on course for a civil war with your comments – Prof Adei to Mahama

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Adei says Mahama’s comments can have dangerous consequences



Leaders must be cautious with statements they make – Prof Adei



SC ruling on Deputy Speaker’s voting rights leading us into absurdity – Mahama



Former Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Prof Stephen Adei, has bemoaned comments made by ex-president John Dramani Mahama on the Supreme Court's ruling on deputy speakers voting rights.



According to Prof Adei, the comments Mahama made after the Supreme Court ruled that deputy speakers can vote while presiding over a sitting in Parliament can set Ghana on course for a civil war, myjoyonline.com reports.



He urged leaders, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mahama, to be circumspect with their utterance since it can have dangerous consequences.



“Leadership is motivating others. Akufo-Addo with all of his intelligence, and he’s one of the brilliant people, he’s one out of 30 million Ghanaians. But his actions, and that goes for Mahama. He must watch what he says. Because they’re leaders whose behaviour and words have such gargantuan impact. For example, you cannot be a person of the stature of Mahama and say what he said. And I won’t like to repeat it; about the Supreme Court judgment."



“Because what you’re doing is this. You’re setting the country on (a) course of civil war. Because wherever there has been a civil war, there must be a list of confidence in the formal system. I won’t like to repeat it. I think the words which were used should never have come from the mouth of an ex-president”, the former NDPC chair is quoted.



Former President, John Dramani Mahama, said that the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court on the voting rights of a Deputy Speaker presiding over proceedings in Parliament has thrust the nation towards a path of ludicrous events.



Former President John Mahama who had earlier described the ruling as shocking but not surprising in a Facebook post has alluded to an analogy which he says defines the absurdity in the court’s ruling.



“If Deputy Speakers, because they are Members of Parliament, can vote while presiding as Speaker, they could as well be able to participate in any debate on the floor over which they are presiding.



“This is the absurdity into which the Supreme Court ruling leads us,” the former president wrote.



On the other hand, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disagreed with persons arguing that the Supreme Court’s ruling sets out a precedent of judicial interference in the work of Parliament.



According to the Akufo-Addo, it cannot be said that Parliament is beyond the scrutiny of the Apex Court of the land.