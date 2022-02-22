You're not in a position to tell the world our issues - Buaben Asamoa descends on Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong shreds Adwoa Safo



The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has expressed anger at the fact that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is on a media rampage, divulging information of internal party happenings.



The infuriated Buaben Asamoa explained that while the party finds solutions to challenges it is facing internally, it is not in the place of individuals or even party executives to be publicly speaking about them.



He was reacting to comments made by the Assin Central MP on his colleague MP, the embattled legislator for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, that he earlier made on GTV’s Breakfast Show.



Speaking on the rampant absence of Adwoa Safo from Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, who has two children with her, said, “She says she wants to be Deputy Majority, that woman has failed in life. A whole cabinet minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes, she should go to hell.



“You don’t come to Parliament and you are on TikTok dancing? Dome Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo, get it straight. I am very furious because people are insulting me because I went there to campaign for her. Mike Oquaye the Speaker, the man that I respect very well, I campaigned against his son because Adwoa used my kids, calling me and begging me to help her. And now everybody is insulting me for doing that but I have not regretted it, she is very responsible when it comes to the kids.”



But Yaw Buaben Asamoa said it is not in the place of the Assin Central MP to be making comments on such an issue.



“My thought is that we should be disciplined. What that means is that I don’t Kennedy Agyapong should be in the position to be telling the world what we’re discussing indoors. I don’t think it’s fair to the party at this time that if anything is going on and solutions are not found, it only compounds the situations and I don’t think anybody, within the executive, parliamentary caucus ought to be making individual opinions and telling the world whichever way it should go or whatever the situation is without a clear way forward from within,” he said.





