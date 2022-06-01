You’re not a true party man, step aside – Amoako-Baah to Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah has advised Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to abort his presidential ambition for the 2024 Elections.



According to Mr. Baah, the development within the governing New Patriotic Party does not place the party in a good position referring to the rift between the Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, and the Vice President.



“I want Bawumia to step aside because of the rancor between him and Alan’s camp, Bawumia should step aside, this is strategic. This is what political parties do and in this case, this is what the NPP should do.



“No one is in charge of the party and those who are in charge are part of the problem. No one is forcing him but it’s strategic. The goals of the party are not the same as the goal of the candidate vying to capture power,” Mr. Baah told Starr News.



He continued: “Bawumia is younger than the rest, truthfully, he is not a true blood NPP member he is an outsider. Fine, he is done well, he has gone three times with Nana. Initially, people will push him to go. He was with Nana one, two, and the third time they won. Now he wants another four years, that’s 16-years and after that, I am sure he will run again. Is he the only person at the party? That’s the question.”



The Senior Lecturer added that if elections are held today NPP will lose “because many people are saying that Nana Addo is not doing well and if Nana Addo is not doing well Bawumia is not doing well.”



“NPP does not have the chance of winning the next election if things should go the way they are going now. Bawumia is young, let the others go and unite the party four years later you can be in charge,” Mr. Baah advised.