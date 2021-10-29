You’re making the study of law unattractive – Afenyo-Markin to Law School

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Deputy Majority Leader and Effutu lawmaker, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has said the management of the Ghana Law School is making the study of law not pleasing owing to the frustration LLB students go through to secure admission.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday October 29, he said “We are telling the Ghana law school that they continuously frustrating students, they are making the study of law unattractive. I know that the post-call students they had started lectures, they started last week but for the Professional law they are starting next week.”



“It is not too late to admit them because they have passed,” he added.



Parliament resolved that all the LLB students who obtained a 50 percent pass mark in the law school entrance examinations should be admitted.



The unanimous decision was arrived at by a voice vote in Parliament on Friday.



This comes at a time the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has adjourned the case brought before it by some ‘failed’ LLB students against the General Legal Council (GLC) and the Attorney General (AG).



On Friday October 29, the court presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Abodakpi adjourned the case to November 9 after the Attorney General requested for a short adjournment to file certain processes.



“With the consent of the parties and their lawyers this case would be adjourned to Nov 9, 2021,” the judge is reported to have said.



The students are demanding that the court “further retrains the respondents from treating the applicants as students who failed the said examinations pending the final examination of this matter on grounds set forth and such further orders the court may deem fit.”



They also want a declaration that the failure of the 2nd respondent (the Attorney General) to reign in the 1st respondent for the conduct of the 1st Respondent as stated constitutes a dereliction of the 2nd respondent’s duties under Act 32.