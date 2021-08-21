You’re good at rhetorics, no commitment in fighting corruption - Domelevo jabs

Politics of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelovo has taken a swipe at the government saying there is no evidence to back its claim of fighting corruption.



The anti-graft campaigner was reacting to recent comments by the president that he remains committed to the fight against corruption.



The president at a recent meeting with the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition asserted that his government has resourced anti-corruption agencies more than his predecessors have.



According to the president, the acting Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, has done what Mr. Domelevo could not do.



But speaking during the Arrupe Jesuit and the Catholic Professional Guilds Town Hall Meeting in Accra on Thursday, the former Auditor-General accused the president of paying lip service in fighting corruption.



To him, this would not help in dealing with the canker of corruption.



“A good number of Ghanaians will like to see more actions against corruption; unfortunately, the leadership of the country is very good at rhetorics,” he said.