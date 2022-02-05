You’re exempted from E-levy because most of you here are ‘poor’ – NPP MP tells constituents

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Member of Parliament (MP) for Binduri Constituency, Abdulai Abanga has assured his constituents that the e-levy will not affect their transactions and livelihoods because they are all below the Ghc100 threshold.



Mr. Abanga in advancing an argument, states that the village folk in Binduri do not transact and receive money transfers beyond Ghs100 which is within the exemption threshold of deduction by the e-levy if it is implemented.



The MP who doubles Deputy Minister for Works and Housing explained that the levy is only applicable to those who do electronic transactions that exceed Ghs100 which residents and traders in Binduri do not fall under.



The only NPP MP in the Upper East Region made these comments in an interview on a local television channel, Maxx Empire monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“…Government has told us that if you are doing electronic transactions and it is not up to Ghs100, you will not pay the e-levy.I went round Binduri and asked how many people make or receive transactions beyond Ghs100 in a day? And I want you to check and ask how many receive more than that amount in a day…” He stated.



E-Levy



Electronic Transaction Levy (commonly known as Electronic Levy or E-levy) is a tax applied on transactions made on electronic or digital platforms.



On 17 November 2021, Ken Ofori-Atta said the Government of Ghana decided to tax all electronic transactions in the informal sector to cover the tax net. He made this known in the 2022 budget statement and economic policy that was read in the parliament of Ghana. 1.75% is the rate of the E-levy which the Government decided to apply on all transactions. Ken Ofori-Atta said it could raise about $1.15billion which will widen the tax net.



According to John Kumah, the money generated from the levy would be used for the payments of contractors in Ghana. Also, revenue from the levy would be used to support entrepreneurship, cyber and digital security; road infrastructure and provide jobs to about 11million people in the country.



Some Ghanaians were against the levy claiming it does not serve the interest of the common people.



