You’re calling for chaos and lawlessness - Afenyo Markin tells Minority

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin has expressed concern over the dissatisfaction of the minority in parliament following a decision by the Cape Coast High Court to annul the election of James Gyakye Quayson as a member of the eighth parliament.



He said members of the Minority side are gradually gaining notoriety for undermining decisions of the court once it does not favour them.



Speaking to the media on Friday, July 30, 2021, Afenyo Markin said “when we do these things to escalate tension and mislead people into believing that our institutions are not working, all that we are calling for is chaos and lawlessness. We believe that the Minority and its leadership in Parliament should not have come to scandalise the court.”



According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority, owes the country a duty to protect and guard peace and security. Thus their current position in the issue flies in the face of such duty.



Still on the issue, he made reference to Article 125 of the Constitution and pointed out that “The judicial power of Ghana shall be vested in the Judiciary.



Accordingly, neither the President nor Parliament nor any organ or agency of the President or Parliament shall have or be given the final judicial power.”



