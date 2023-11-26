You're being too cautious, this is not the time for ‘big talks,’ promises - Amoako Baah schools Mahama

General News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a former head of the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University (KNUST), has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to stop making promises and concentrate on things he'll do to make the economy better when he comes back to power.



According to Dr Amoako Baah, "now is not the time for big talks" but rather a plan to better the livelihood of Ghanaians.



"He (Mahama) should focus on telling Ghanaians what he'll do differently instead of making so many promises; it's a no. The economy is now worse than it has ever been and so, if you make promises it's like hanging yourself. He needs to be very careful.



He continued: “If he's even able to fix the economy, that'll be a huge achievement; apart from that we need a lean government. These are things he should focus on and not promises. Ghanaians are tired of promises. It seems Mahama is being too cautious, as if he is not sure of himself, he wants to talk about big things but this is not the time" he said in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme.”



