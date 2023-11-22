You’re an enemy to the public – AEE NPP Parliamentary Candidate slams Ato Forson

Politics of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Dr. Rasheed Kwesi Etuaful has hit hard at the Minority Leader who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson describing him as an enemy to the Public.



According to him, the Minority Leader seems not to understand every single thing the Akufo-Addo government is doing for the betterment of the country and unnecessarily opposing same.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, Dr. Rasheed Kwesi Etuaful said many of the constituents are not happy with the performance of Dr. Ato Forson as a MP in terms of ensuring developmental projects, hence it time to vote against him in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Dr. Etuaful said, most of the roads in the Constituency are very deplorable and shameful to talk about, adding that it is time for the people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency to decide who will bring development to the area.



He very confidebt of unseating Ato Forson in the coming 2024 general election.



Meanwhile, during the Acclamation Ceremony to unveil the 2024 NPP Parliamentry Candidate for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, the National First Vice Chairman, Dankwa Smith Butey in an interview with Ghone News said the NPP National Executives are poised to ensure Ato Forson losses the Parliamentry seat coming 2024 general election.



He noted that unseating Ato Forson is not a difficult exercise hence, the party will ensure he vacates the seat.



The National First Vice Chairman hinted that, the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency seat is one of the targeted seats the NPP wants to win in the upcoming 2024 election and they are confident of winning it.



The party executives have vowed to do all they can to unseat Ato Forson before they end their term of office.