You're a 'wicked' president if you appoint persons who helped you win power as board members - Pratt 'fires'

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghanaians are to expect an upward review in tariffs in July this year as the Electricity Company of Ghana, Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and other utility companies call for a rise in tariffs to help improve their work.



The Electricity Company of Ghana is requesting a 148% increase in utility prices while Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) also asks for a 334% increase in water tariffs.



The tariff increment proposed by the utility companies have been vehemently opposed as critics dread it will compound the plight of Ghanaians.



The utility providers have therefore been asked to rescind their demands and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to intervene on behalf of the consumers.



Touching on the issue, seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. blames the leadership of Ghana for this problem.



According to him, the leaders of the country have extremely disappointed Ghanaians.



Mr. Pratt explained that the appointment of people without expertise to be members of the Board of Directors of State enterprises is a major contributory factor to this challenge.



"The political leadership in Ghana has greatly disappointed. Look at a company like the Electricity Company of Ghana which holds our today and future in their hands and we vote for you to become President of the country and you are mandated to appoint Board members for the Electricity Company of Ghana, and the Board members you appoint are those who helped you to win but not technocrats who can help the company to improve, then you are very wicked. Then you are not a good President!", he stated on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



In order to resolve these issues, Mr. Pratt advised the President and his appointees to "stop giving the State enterprises out as a token of appreciation to people for helping them to win elections".



