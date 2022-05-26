'You're a hypocrite' - Kumchacha 'jabs' Prof Martey on sending text messages to government statement

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why criticise Mahama and be quite now – Kumchacha to Prof Martey



Rev Martey is not living by the God's Word - Kumchacha



I don’t speak again, I use text messages – Prof. Martey



Founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, has said that former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey is a hypocrite, for saying he criticises the current government via text messages.



Prophet Osei, who is popularly known as Kumchacha, suggested that Prof Martey being very critical of ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s government and choosing to be quiet now shows he is hypocritic.



“If Prof Martey made these comments, then he is a hypocrite because the blood in former President Mahama is the same blood in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo… and if you are someone God has called to seek the truth, 2 Timothy chapter 4 verse 2 says ‘Preach the Word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage - with great patience and careful instruction.



“So, I don’t know what has happened for Prof Martey who during the era of President Mahama was able to speak his mind and say that President Mahama government was not performing well but today when is the turn of President Nana Addo where somethings are not going well is not able to do same.



“For Prof Martey to come out and say in the public that during the era of Mahama, he was able to get access to TV stations, radio stations and social media to speak his mind but today he is not able to criticise the government through this same media but can only send text messages then it implies he is a hypocrite,” he said in Twi.



Speaking at a Public lecture in Koforidua on Tuesday, Prof. Martey said he changed his style of commenting on national issues, adding that he now uses text messages among other channels to speak to people on matters of national interest.



“Rev. Prof Martey is still speaking but has changed the style. Those I need to communicate with them I communicate. Sometimes through text messages and a lot of things have happened because of my intervention. So I’m still speaking,” he said.



Prof. Emmanuel Martey was very vocal on national issues during the Mahama-led government between 2012 to 2016. He consistently attacked the government over perceived corruption and economic mismanagement. He has however become silent in recent years.



Watch Kumchacha's interview below:







Catch up on this episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV here:



