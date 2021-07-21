You’re a horrendous failure, you have no legacy - Fmr MP slams Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Ashiamah has asked President Akufo-Addo to point to a major infrastructure project he has initiated, constructed and completed since he took over office.



The former MP says the Nana Addo-led administration has nothing meaningful to show for the period they have been in power and must be ashamed for deceiving Ghanaians.



He posited the government takes the money of this country through taxes, and yet, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is not able to account for his stewardship.



He argued although President Akufo-Addo is the father of the nation, he has failed to lead and show leadership and provide for the needs of the people.



He said former President John Dramani Mahama constructed major projects including, hospitals, roads and others, but the current President does not have anything to show for it.



Mr. Ashiamah added that the President is a major failure despite contracting several loans.



"We need to ask questions. Fix the country is about using our resources to the benefit of the people. We have taken several loans, but we have nothing major from the loans.”



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stressed, "Nana Addo is a horrendous failure. He got no legacy and major project since he took over office. I challenge him to point to one if he has any.”