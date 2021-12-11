‘You’re a chief clearing agent of corruption’ – Sammy Gyamfi tackles Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sammy Gyamfi says Akufo-Addo is a chief clearing agent of corruption



He said the President is a promoter of corruption



He spoke on Joy FM



Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, NDC has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being the chief clearing agent of corruption.



According to him, looking at the records of previous presidents, one can only conclude that the current President “is the biggest enabler and promoter of corruption ever that we have had in this country.”



Speaking on Joy FM’s ‘Top Story’ programme on Friday, December 10, 2021, he indicated that Akufo-Addo has not done enough in fighting against corruption.



“Whether or not President Akufo-Addo is not the clearing agent of corruption does not lie in his mouth. It has to do with his conduct, as it is said, action speaks louder than words and so what can the good people of Ghana reasonably infer or deduce from the conduct of President Akufo-Addo is what matters. It is not about coming out to say I am not a clearing agent of corruption.



“It is about what your conduct says, it is about how you handle corruption matters and scandals and the kind of signals that is sent to the populace. And if you look at the countless cases of corruption we have witnessed under President Akufo-Addo and how same have been handled by him, you cannot but come to the inevitable conclusion that President Nana Addo Dankwa William Akufo-Addo is the chief corruption clearing agent. He is the mother serpent of corruption as Martin Amidu told us and he is the biggest enabler and promoter of corruption ever that we have had in this country,” he said.



When asked to name some of the corruption scandals that made him conclude that President Akufo-Addo is the biggest enabler and promoter of corruption, Sammy Gyamfi cited the PPA corruption scandal, the SSNIT scandal, among others.



“Why must the special prosecutor be the one prosecuting this case [the PPA scandal] if President Akufo-Addo is interested in fighting corruption. Who is prosecuting Dr. Opuni? Who is prosecuting Seidu Agongo? Who is prosecuting Sedinam Tamakloe? Who is prosecuting Ernest Thompson? Is it not the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice appointed by President Akufo-Addo?” he quizzed.



“If his Attorney-General and Minister of Justice had prosecuted former appointees of the erstwhile NDC regime, why can’t they prosecute his own appointees who have been found by independent constitutional and investigative bodies to have engaged in corruption,” Sammy Gyamfi added.



Background



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the National Anti-Corruption Conference in Accra, claims that his administration has undertaken “arguably” the boldest steps in dealing with corruption since Ghana attained independence nearly 65 years ago.



He all allegations of corruption levelled against his appointees so far, have been probed.



“My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant inquiry and necessary actions including if required, the suspension of the affected official pending the conclusion of the investigation. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of national leadership,” he said.



He declared zero tolerance for corruption under his government, adding that due process will not be set aside in fighting the canker.



“Charity, they say begins at home and that is why so far, every single alleged act of corruption levelled against any of my appointees has been investigated by independent bodies such as CHRAJ, CID in some cases, and Parliament itself.



“There are some [people] who refuse to accept my method of proceeding and have characterised me as a clearing agent because for them, the mere allegation without more, is enough to merit condemnation of the public official even though they did not apply this principle when they were in office.



“For my part, I will not set aside due process in fighting against corruption no matter the opprobrium this incurs for me. If any appointee is cleared of any wrongdoing, the evidence adduced and recommendation made by these agencies after the investigations are concluded, I would clear the accused persons not by myself but by the institutions mandated to do so,” President Akufo-Addo noted.