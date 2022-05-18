You promised heaven but you are delivering hell - Chief Biney slams Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Chief Nixon Biney has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of not delivering on his promise to Ghanaians.



Chief Biney has observed that whereas President Akufo-Addo promised to improve the lives of Ghanaian, his government has offered the exact opposite.



He noted that, Ghanaians under the Akufo-Addo government are experiencing untold hardships with prices of commodities rising at an alarming rate.



The hardships, which he believes are orchestrated by the government is making him wonder if Ghanaians wronged President Akufo-Addo by trusting him with the mantle of rulership.



"It’s clear and evident that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disappointed and failed Ghanaians massively. He promised heaven and now we are all in this HELL together. Now you’re saying you want to break the 8?? What did Ghanaians do wrong to be treated this way?"



His statement is in relation to rising fuel prices, transport fares and a general hike in prices of goods and services.



The severe suffering being endured by Ghanaians is set to be worsened by the intended increase in utility tariffs.



Both the Ghana Water Company and the Electricity Company have announced their intentions to increase their charges by a staggering.



The ECG is demanding a 148% increase in tariff. A proposal from the power distributor, submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), wants the adjustment to cover the period 2019 and 2022. It also proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC).



The Ghana Water Company Limited is also demanding a 334% increase in tariff. The GWCL in its proposal, said over the years, the approved tariffs have not been fully cost-reflective.







