You preside over gargantuan fraud in disbursement of coronavirus fund - Minority tells President

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of presiding over what they called “a Gargantua fraud in the spending and disbursement of COVID-19 expenses” as the Majority in Parliament was admonished to reject the motion filed by the Minority to probe COVID-19 expenses.



According to the Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader at a press conference on 31st May 2022 in Parliament said, The Minority is vindicated by the fact that a leading member of the NPP party has disclosed publicly to the effect that, COVID Funds were shared to Party Executives, "we are vindicated but equally scandalous by an emerging report by leading members of the NPP in practically, a leading vice Chairperson called Felicia Tetteh reported to have said, that COVID-19 Money was shared amongst party leadership, Constituency and Regional and for my purposes, I add national executives that in fact, makes our calls a worth investigation of the highly anomalous COVID-19 expenditure pending to be a probe.”





A motion filed The Motion filed for probe by Parliament or by the Attorney-General or the President to authorize public probe enquiry into how the over 19 billion COVID were disbursed and utilized was rejected by The House but Haruna indicates at the news conference that, “we will renew our position, we will refile the motion for a probe but to the Ghanaian public, these are those who parade that they care and they protectors of the public purse”.



It reported in the media that, “the NPP’s 2nd Vice Chairperson for Northern Region who was their Parliamentary Candidate for Sagnarigu in the 2020 elections recount how Akufo-Addo and Bawumia wasted and shared COVID-19 funds to NPP apparatchiks,” allegedly.



The Minority used the opportunity to make a fresh calling and reminded the President that the 1992 constitution is premised on probity and accountability and if he has any respect for the values of integrity, he must allow a probe of COVID and COVID-19 spending across the country.



He, however, believed and concluded that Felicia’s evidence is good evidence that goes to affirm the allegations made by the former President, John Dramani Mahama to the effect that COVID-19 Fund was used to prosecuting the 2020 general elections.