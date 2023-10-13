You plotted to remove Alan, you’re now begging him to come back – Former NPP MP slams leadership

Politics of Friday, 13 October 2023

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Edward Ennin, has criticized efforts to bring back Alan Kyerematen to the fold.



The former trade minister resigned from the party and announced he will run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on October 10, 2023, the former MP accused certain party members of frustrating Alan and forcing him to exit the party.



Ennin asserted that there may have been a calculated effort to undermine Alan within the NPP, with the belief that his departure would have no significant repercussions.



"And the things that they have done to Alan, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and all of them, they knew what they were doing and I think it was a planned effort to frustrate the man just to leave the party, thinking that he was nobody and his absence wouldn't affect anything.



“But now they have realized that his absence won't help them but rather affects them… it is now a case of taking a certain decision without thinking about it, and now you want to use a different approach to reverse it,” he said.



Ennin expressed concern that the NPP's strategy may backfire, leading to a potentially divisive electoral scenario.



"If they don't take care, the next election will be one party versus an independent candidate who will go to a second round."



Alan Kyerematen officially resigned from the party following his participation in the super delegates' elections. Kyerematen, who was a key figure within the NPP, found himself placed behind Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Dr Mahamudu in the election results.



He cited reasons of unfairness and alleged intimidation against his agents.



However, party leaders, including national chairman Stephen Ntim, and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, are keen on initiating discussions with Kyerematen to persuade him to reconsider his decision and return to the NPP.







