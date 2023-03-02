You need a 'spiritual father' to be great – Dr. Lawrence Tetteh advises

General News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Founder and Leader of Worldwide Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, has advised that people who want to be great in life ought to have spiritual fathers behind them.



According to him, having a spiritual father as a mentor and guide will help in shaping one's life to achieve their dreams.



Speaking on Kingdom FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com, the International Preacher stressed that people must remember that, whatever they plan to do in life, others have already done it; therefore, there is a need to seek the guidance of such people.



"You need the fathers to instruct, to direct and to help us. Remember, whatever we are doing today, somebody has done it before, and you cannot be a father until you have been fathered.



"You cannot be a teacher until you have been taught, and you cannot be a leader until you have been led," Dr. Lawrence Tetteh told Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM on the show "Afro Joint".



"Most often than not, we want to be leaders when nobody is leading us," he stressed.



Meanwhile, the prolific man of God noted that as big as he has become in life, he still has people he refers to as spiritual fathers to whom he submits.



"As I sit here today, I have fathers, and some of them, I choose to go and submit to them. We all need somebody we can speak to," he said.