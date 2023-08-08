You must punish appointees who use working hours to campaign for Bawumia – Alan boy

Politics of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Kwasi Korang, a campaign team member for the Alan Kyerematen, believes it is insufficient for President Akufo-Addo to publicly state that he does not support any particular presidential candidate in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary.



He suggested that the president must go beyond public statements and take strict action against his ministers and other appointees who have declared their support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Ministers and other appointees, according to Kwasi Korang, cannot abandon their jobs and use their official working hours to campaign for a candidate in an election.



"Because he is the President, we believe what he says or wants to say. But it shouldn’t stop there. It is encouraging that the president has stated that he does not support any of the candidates. However, this should not be the end of the matter. There is something wrong that he needs to address. He [the President] claims not to support anyone, but ministers and state officials have declared their support for Bawumia.



These CEOs and ministers have abandoned their official responsibilities to campaign for Bawumia, while the president has remained silent. If that happens, people will assume you have approved of what they are doing.”



"Why should the CEO of a state company abandon his or her duties to follow Dr. Bawumia around and campaign for him while the president refuses to speak about it?” he queried. This is something the president must address, and if he does, we will accept his public pronouncement as candid; otherwise, we will treat his remarks with the contempt they deserve”.



We have no objections if they back Bawumia. But we are opposed to them using productive hours to campaign for him.”