You must pay interest on your refunds – NDC MPs challenge Rebecca, Samira

• First and Second Ladies Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia have refunded the allowances paid them since 2017



• Rebecca Akufo-Addo cites public outcry as basis for her decision



• The Minority caucus in parliament want them to pay the amount with interest



The Minority caucus in Parliament has welcomed the decision by First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo to refund all allowances paid her by the state since January 27, 2021; they want her to make the refunds with interest accrued within the period.



Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 refunded a total of GH¢899,097.84 she received from the state since she assumed the role of first lady in 2017.



Samira Bawumia, the second lady also followed suit with a statement to the effect that she will pay back to the state, monies which were given her as allowances.



But at a press conference held same day in parliament, James Klutse Avedzi, the Deputy Minority Leader asked the first and second ladies to return the monies with the interest.



“Since 2017 that she started taking this salary, does it mean that she doesn’t spend the money and she kept the money in her account all this while? If the answer is yes; it means that she did not need this money so why did she take the money in the first place?. “If that is the case, refunding the money now, you must also compute the interest that the money would have accrued and pay that money same to government,” he said.



The Minority also called on Auditor-General to probe the accounts of the first and second ladies to ensure that the monies refunded are indeed what was paid them.



The minority also wants further checks on the accounts of the first and second ladies so that the cheques issued for the payment do not bounce.



“So, we are calling on the Auditor General to go into the accounts of the First Lady and the Second Lady, first of all, to ascertain that the money she refunded is the money she actually received.



“Two, also to compute the interest that that money would have accrued if that money had been put in any interest-bearing account so that that interest component should also be refunded.”



First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo was compelled to reject the allowances of the emolument committee which had been passed by parliament following the backlash it generated.



Samira Bawumia on the other hand did not cite reasons for her decision but said she was committed to continuing her humanitarian activities.



