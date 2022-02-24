‘You make me sick’ – Bagbin threatens to ‘arrest’ and throw out stubborn MPs

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Alban Bagbin cautions MPs against desecrating his entry into the House



Threatens to order arrest and removal of recalcitrant MPs



Bagbin laments First Deputy’s penchant to overturn his decisions



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on February 23, 2022, threatened to order the arrest of some unruly Members of Parliament who have refused to heed his advice.



His concerns emanate from the manner in which the Speaker is welcomed in the chamber at the start of proceedings when he is escorted into the Chamber by the clerks and other support staff.



Barely a week ago, he publicly cautioned MPs against hailing him as he entered the House advising that they observe the entry as a solemn event, apparently his caution was not heeded to hence his threat.



“What is happening in this Parliament is completely unacceptable and I am not sure you have an appreciation of the temperature of the country neither am I sure you know the arduous nature of the responsibility that has been placed on your shoulders.



“You are all matured adults, what I am talking about (chatter when he is entering the chamber) is still happening,” he lamented.



He went on to issue the threat of arrest and removal of MPs who are found complicit in the act. “The Marshall department get ready. I will be compelled to get the Marshall to get people arrested and sent out.”



“You are saying eiii,” he rhetorically asked some MPs who reacted to his threat before adding: “Parliament is not a place for joking. It is a place for business, serious national business.”



He pointed out that with the uniqueness of the current Parliament in Ghana’s legislative history, there was the need for MPs to “be prepared to change to accept the decision of the people and work together. You make me sick,” he concluded.



These were his initial remarks before he went on to present an official statement decrying the incident where a motion he had admitted was dismissed by the First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu, alias Joe Wise.



The motion on a parliamentary probe into COVID-19 funds had been admitted by Bagbin on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, but later when he vacated the seat for Joe Wise, the motion was dismissed by his First Deputy.



A livid Bagbin described the move as unconstitutional and offensive even though he opted against remedying same. He said a meeting will be held with his deputies to chart a way forward on the development.